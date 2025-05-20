Half or more of New Jerseyans say their housing costs aren’t affordable (33% “not very,” 18% “not at all”) and that it is only getting more difficult to pay them (56%), according to a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll conducted last month in collaboration with the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,058 adults contacted through the probability-based Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from April 1 to April 10. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.