A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds that 48% of registered voters approve of the job Tony Evers is doing as governor, while 46% disapprove. Forty-two percent say they would like Evers to seek a third term as governor in 2026, while 55% do not want him to run again.

The survey was conducted with a hybrid sample of 668 respondents selected from the Wisconsin voter registration list and 205 selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel, a sample drawn from postal addresses across the state and invited to take part in surveys online. The interview was conducted online with 746 respondents and with 127 by telephone with a live interviewer.