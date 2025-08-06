A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds majorities of adults in favor each of seven U.S. Supreme Court cases decided this year. Support ranges from 56% for a decision limiting district court use of nationwide injunctions to 75% for a decision upholding a Texas state law requiring proof of age to access sexually oriented websites.

The survey was conducted July 7-16, 2025, interviewing 1,005 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points. Interviews were conducted online using the SSRS Opinion Panel.

The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques.