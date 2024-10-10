Among borrowers who owe payments on their federal student loans, 13% were not making any payments during the “on-ramp period”: a year-long period of temporary flexibility to help transition borrowers back into repayment after a more than three-year pause on payments and interest accumulation that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more from the recent Pew Charitable Trusts survey conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel.

The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Contact SSRS for more information on the SSRS Opinion Panel.