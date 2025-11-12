This follow-up survey, which reconnected us with more than 750 respondents to our 2024 report News Literacy in America , sought to better understand the nature of teens’ distrust in the news media, including their understanding of how newsrooms work.

Among the findings: The majority of teens view news media negatively. An overwhelming majority of teens (84%) express a negative sentiment when asked what word best describes news media these days.

Interviews were conducted online from April 28, 2025 to May 12, 2025, among a recontacted nationally representative sample of 756 adolescent respondents ages 13 to 18. Respondents ages 13 to 17, as well as non-panelist 18-year-olds, were recontacted via their parents using the SSRS Opinion Panel; meanwhile, respondent panelists age 18 were recontacted directly via the SSRS Opinion Panel. The margin of error for total respondents is ±5.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.