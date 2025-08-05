73% of U.S. adults have experienced some kind of online scam or attack, and these are common across age groups. Most get scam calls, texts and emails at least weekly.

Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans’ experiences with and views of online scams and attacks. For this analysis, we surveyed 9,397 adults from April 14 to 20, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.