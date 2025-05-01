New Jerseyans give subpar ratings to both the state and national economy, though they are more positive about New Jersey than the nation, as a whole, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll in partnership with New Jersey Organization for a Better State political action committee.

Results are from a statewide poll of 1,058 adults contacted through the probability-based

Rutgers-Eagleton/SSRS Garden State Panel from April 1 to April 10. The full sample has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.