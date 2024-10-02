A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris supported by 52% and Republican former President Donald Trump supported by 48% in head-to-head matchups among both registered voters and among likely voters. These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose. Both of these results match those of the last poll conducted in early September.
Survey Conducted by SSRS on the SSRS Opinion Panel