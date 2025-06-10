X (formerly Twitter) has rebranded, relaxed some of its content rules and made other sweeping changes since Elon Musk bought the platform in 2022. Amid these shifts, Republicans view the social media platform far more positively than Democrats do.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis as an ongoing effort to explore views of X (formerly known as Twitter) among the site’s users. This study aims to show how these views have changed over time.

For this analysis, we surveyed 5,123 adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.