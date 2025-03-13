The solar boom in New York state is not only powering homes, businesses, and infrastructure—it is also generating jobs. As the industry grows, researchers at the ILR School’s Climate Jobs Institute (CJI) are working to ensure the solar workforce is treated as fairly and equitably as employees in other industries.

At the forefront of these efforts, the Climate Jobs Institute (CJI) at Cornell University’s ILR School is guiding New York’s and the nation’s transition to a strong, equitable, and resilient clean energy economy. Their work is centered on four key aims: tackling the climate crisis, creating high-quality jobs, confronting race and gender inequality, and building a diverse, inclusive workforce. This study was conducted in partnership with SSRS.