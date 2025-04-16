Public support for the U.S. government or tech companies taking steps to restrict false information online has ticked down slightly since 2023 after increasing in the years prior. Support has also decreased for the government or tech companies taking steps to restrict violent content online, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

To examine Americans’ attitudes toward restricting false information and extremely violent content online, Pew Research Center surveyed 5,123 U.S. adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025.

Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

