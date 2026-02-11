While advertisers are constantly tracking changes in consumer behavior to improve the impact of their cross-channel marketing, The Record helps cut through with a unique representation of the time spent with ad-supported audio.
In Q4 2025, daily audio consumption amounted to 3 hours and 54 minutes of daily listening across both ad-supported and ad-free platforms like radio, podcasts, streaming music services, and satellite radio. In the fourth quarter of 2025, ad-supported audio accounted for 63% of all listening.