The Washington Post asked more than 500 workers in manufacturing jobs across the country what they think about Trump’s tariffs. Most completed the survey before Trump announced he would pull back some tariffs, maintaining a 10 percent tariff on most foreign goods and raising tariffs on China.

Here’s what they had to say about Trump’s tariffs — which polling has shown most Americans rate negatively — and how they thought it would impact them personally as well as the rest of the country.

This Washington Post poll was conducted April 8-9, 2025, among a random sample of 512 U.S. manufacturing workers drawn from the SSRS Opinion Panel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households.