What do Americans think about the protests in Los Angeles and President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines there? The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School texted more than 1,000 people Tuesday — including more than 200 California residents — to ask.

The survey finds Americans are divided in their views toward L.A. protesters and Trump’s decision to send the National Guard and Marines to the city. California residents are more critical of Trump’s actions, as are Democrats and political independents. Americans are also mostly negative on Trump’s handling of immigration, an issue that was a strength for him early in his presidency.

This Washington Post-Schar School poll was conducted by text message on June 10, 2025, among a random sample of 1,015 U.S. adults, including 217 California residents, drawn from the SSRS Opinion Panel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households.