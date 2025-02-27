The day he returned to the White House in January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would redefine birthright citizenship. The order argues that children born in the United States are citizens only if they have at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

For this analysis, we surveyed 5,086 adults from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2025.

Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and its methodology.