A new paper from Mario Macis and Michael Darden of the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School finds trust is a foundational yet understudied aspect of health care economics. Results from a nationally representative survey of American adults are presented, guided by a simple theoretical model expressing health care-seeking behavior as a function of economic and behavioral fundamentals and highlighting the role of trust.

Read more about the findings from a study conducted on the SSRS Probability Panel. Participants were recruited based on a nationally representative address-based sampling design.