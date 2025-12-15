Tennesseans across the political spectrum are worried about the cost of living. In its latest statewide poll, Vanderbilt University found that economic anxiety has increased since President Donald Trump took office in January. That anxiety runs the gamut from paying for unexpected expenses, such as a medical emergency or car repair, to covering basic monthly bills and saving for the future.

According to the Tennessee Poll Fall 2025, conducted by SSRS. The poll was conducted in English, Nov. 12–19, 2025, among 1,046 registered Tennessee voters age 18 and older. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.