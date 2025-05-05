Roughly three months into President Donald Trump’s second term, White evangelical Protestants continue to be among his strongest supporters:

72% approve of the way Trump is currently handling his job as president.

69% rate the ethics of top Trump administration officials as excellent or good.

57% say they trust what Trump says more than what previous presidents said.

Pew Research Center conducted this survey to understand how U.S. religious groups view President Donald Trump and the recent actions his administration has taken on key issues.

For this analysis, we surveyed 3,589 adults from April 7 to April 13, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, along with responses; sample size information for religious groups; and the survey methodology.