A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds 70% of adults saying judges should not be impeached for ruling against President Donald Trump’s spending freezes and agency closures, while 30% support such impeachments. Republicans are divided, with 52% opposed to impeachments of judges and 48% in favor of impeachments. Among independents, 75% oppose and 25% support impeachments, while 87% of Democrats oppose and 13% say judges should be impeached.

The survey was conducted March 17-27, 2025, interviewing 1,021 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.

Interviews were conducted using the SSRS Opinion Panel, a national probability sample with interviews conducted online. Certain other data from this survey (focusing on national political matters, were released on April 2). The detailed methodology statement, survey instrument, topline results, and crosstabs for this release are available on the Marquette Law School Poll website.