A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds that large percentages of registered voters remain unfamiliar with the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the state superintendent of public instruction less than a month before the April 1 elections.

The survey was conducted with a hybrid sample of 641 respondents selected from the Wisconsin voter registration list and 223 selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel. The SSRS Opinion Panel is a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques.

