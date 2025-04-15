Health care systems around the world are struggling — and at times failing — to meet the unique needs of older people age 65 and older. As people age, they are more likely to develop complex health problems and need ongoing care for chronic conditions, which is often more costly than other basic and preventive services.1 It’s critical to monitor challenges that older adults may face accessing health services, as well as the quality of these services, to keep this population healthy.

Conducted by SSRS in collaboration with international partners, the 2024 survey interviewed adults aged 65+ across 10 countries using landline, mobile, and online methods, revealing critical insights into healthcare affordability for older adults in comparison to other countries.