The APPC’s Annenberg Science and Public Health Knowledge survey, conducted by SSRS, recently asked, “The CDC recommends that all children receive the hepatitis B vaccine at birth. If a newborn in your household were eligible to get the vaccine, how likely, if at all, would you be to recommend that person get a hepatitis B vaccine?”
Key findings from the research:
- Most Americans would be likely to recommend the hepatitis B vaccine for a newborn
- A third would recommend the vaccine be given at birth
- A plurality knows that Hepatitis B vaccine protects against liver disease; many unsure