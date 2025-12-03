The survey, created by APPC’s Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute (AHRCI), asks about the public’s confidence that the CDC is providing trustworthy information about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, how people react to conflicting cues about vaccine safety from the AMA and the CDC, and public views about whether vaccines and autism are linked.

The Annenberg survey finds that:

By a 2-1 margin, the public would be more likely to accept the AMA’s recommendation (35%) on vaccine safety than the CDC’s (16%) if the two bodies issue conflicting recommendations;

Regardless of party, Americans would accept the AMA’s recommendations on vaccine safety over the CDC’s;

Half of older Americans age 65+ (50%) would be more likely to accept the AMA’s recommendations on vaccine safety over the CDC’s (13%); the only age group more likely to accept the CDC over the AMA are 18- to 29-year-olds, by 24% to 19%.

The Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania engaged SSRS to survey a nationally representative sample of 1,006 adults online from November 21-24, 2025. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.