A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 45% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 55% disapprove. In July, approval was 43% and disapproval was 57%.

A very large majority, 90%, favor enforcing a strict ethics code for Supreme Court justices, while 10% oppose this. Unlike other views of the Court, partisan differences on this topic are small, with 88% of Republicans and 93% of Democrats in favor of enforcing an ethics code. There is slightly less support from independents, 81%.

This survey was conducted using the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Contact us to learn more about the SSRS Opinion Panel.