For the first time, findings from the 2025 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey of Primary Care Physicians are being used to examine the factors contributing to burnout among primary care physicians, how their experiences influence their ability and perception of practicing medicine, and strategies to combat burnout and improve health system performance. The survey of 10,895 primary care physicians was conducted from March 12 to September 22, 2025, in 10 countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For full details, see “How We Conducted This Survey.” Because of sample size limitations, responses to reasons for burnout among respondents in France and the Netherlands cannot be shown.

The questionnaire was designed with input from country experts and pretested in most countries. Pretest respondents provided feedback about question interpretation via semistructured cognitive interviews. SSRS worked with contractors in each country to survey doctors from March 12 through September 22, 2025; the field period ranged from nine to 25 weeks. Survey modes (mail, online, and telephone) were tailored based on each country’s best practices for reaching physicians and maximizing response rates.