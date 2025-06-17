Emerging and trending health topics generate a lot of buzz. But there is considerable variation in how much Americans hear about certain health topics that are in the news these days, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

About half of U.S. adults (53%) say they hear or read about Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs being used for weight loss extremely or very often, whether it’s in the news, on social media or in conversations with others.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand how much Americans hear about eight emerging and trending health topics. We surveyed 5,123 U.S. adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025.

We asked these questions in part because exposure to health information can shape people’s attitudes and behaviors. Read more about Americans’ exposure to various news and information.

Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.