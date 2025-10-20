Americans’ views about religion in public life are shifting. From February 2024 to February 2025, there was a sharp rise in the share of U.S. adults who say religion is gaining influence in American life.

While this remains a minority view, it is increasingly held by adults across several demographic groups – with gains of at least 10 percentage points among Democrats and Republicans, adults in every age category and in most large religious groups.

Pew Research Center conducted this study to examine Americans’ views about religion’s role in public life.

This report includes findings from a survey of 9,544 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted from Feb. 3 to 9, 2025, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points. This report also includes findings from a separate ATP survey of 8,937 U.S adults conducted from May 5 to 11, 2025. The May survey has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

Here are the questions used for this report, along with the topline and survey methodology for the February 2025 survey. Here are the questions, topline and survey methodology for the May 2025 survey.