Nearly half of low-income Texas adults who were disenrolled from Medicaid health insurance after the state began “unwinding” coverage following the height of the pandemic became uninsured. That’s one of the findings of a report by The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that looked at the impact on Texas and three other states just six months into the unwinding of Medicaid’s continuous enrollment. Episcopal Health Foundation sponsored the report.
Survey Conducted by SSRS