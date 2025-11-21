In early October, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. But most Americans either haven’t heard about these changes or say that the changes have not influenced their decisions around getting an updated vaccine, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

More than four-in-ten Americans (44%) say they have heard nothing at all about the CDC’s changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. And among those who have heard at least a little, 63% say the changes have had no influence on their decision whether to get an updated vaccine.

As part of a broader survey on health and vaccines, Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand how Americans view the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.

We surveyed 5,111 U.S. adults from Oct. 20 to 26, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.