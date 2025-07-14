Americans widely say that who the president is has a large impact on the country overall but a more limited impact on their own personal lives, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand Americans’ views of the impact a president has in different areas, including on people’s personal lives.

