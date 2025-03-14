Alcohol and personal health have been in the news lately amid a U.S. surgeon general advisory that even moderate drinking increases cancer risk.

About seven-in-ten Americans ages 21 and older say they drink alcohol at least a few times a year, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Our survey explores how this group thinks about their own alcohol use and whether drinkers who are aware of the federal warning about cancer risks plan to change their own behavior.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand Americans’ attitudes and behaviors around alcohol use. We surveyed 5,123 U.S. adults from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025, including 3,494 who are ages 21 and older and drink alcohol.

Everyone who took part in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.