In a year that has seen evolving federal vaccine recommendations and historic measles outbreaks, 63% of Americans have high confidence in the effectiveness of childhood vaccines. But trust dips somewhat when it comes to their safety testing (53%) and schedule (51%). This drop-off is especially pronounced among Republicans.

Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans’ views on childhood vaccines, vaccine research and vaccine policy.

For this analysis, we surveyed 5,111 adults from Oct. 20 to 26, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.