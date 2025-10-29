According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, many Americans often encounter news they think is inaccurate, and those who do are more likely to find it difficult to determine what’s true and what’s not.

Nine-in-ten U.S. adults say they at least sometimes come across news they think is inaccurate, including 42% who say this happens extremely often or often. Just 10% of Americans say they rarely or never come across inaccurate news.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis as part of its ongoing exploration of perceived accuracy of and trust in information in the evolving news environment.

To understand Americans’ experience with news accuracy, we surveyed 5,153 U.S. adults from Aug. 18 to 24, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

