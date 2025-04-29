One hundred days into the new federal administration, a new poll reports that major segments of the U.S. public anticipate they will lose trust in public health recommendations with the changes in health agency leadership.

The poll, conducted among a national sample of U.S. adults, found that 44% of the public says having the new leaders in charge of federal public health agencies will make them trust health recommendations coming from these organizations less than they used to (including 14% who say “a little less” and 30% who say “a lot less”).