A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris supported by 52% of registered voters and Republican former President Donald Trump supported by 48% in a head-to-head matchup in the race for president. Among likely voters, it is also Harris as the choice of 52% and Trump of 48%. These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose.
Survey Conducted by SSRS