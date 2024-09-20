Mirror, Mirror 2024 is the Commonwealth Fund’s eighth report comparing the performance of health systems in selected countries. Since the first edition in 2004, their goal has remained the same: to highlight lessons from the experiences of these nations, with special attention to how they might inform health system improvement in the United States.

While each country’s health system is unique — evolving over decades, sometimes centuries, in tandem with shifts in political culture, history, and resources — comparisons can offer rich insights to inform policy thinking. Perhaps above all, they can demonstrate the profound impact of national policy choices on a country’s health and well-being.

Mirror, Mirror assesses the state of health system performance across 10 countries, using data from sources including the International Health Policy surveys, which are supported and organized by the Commonwealth Fund and conducted and overseen by SSRS.