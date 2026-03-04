We asked older adults who live in their own home without a caregiver what they’d want to do if they could no longer do so.

Most (60%) say they’d want to stay in their home and have someone care for them. Much smaller shares say they’d want to:

Move into an assisted living facility (18%)

Move in with a family member (11%)

Move into a nursing home (1%)

Have some other arrangement (8%)

We surveyed 8,750 adults from Sept. 2 to 8, 2025, including 2,582 adults ages 65 and older. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of all U.S. adults.

Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.