The annual Texas Health Tracking Survey, conducted by SSRS for the Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF), revealed that a majority of Texans struggle to afford health care, with obesity and diabetes emerging as significant health concerns. EHF’s statewide poll shows that almost two thirds of Texans say they skipped or postponed some form of health care in the past year because of cost, while major health concerns like diabetes and obesity continue to grow.

The study was conducted through the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults. and an addressed based sample of Texas residents.

