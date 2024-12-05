About 1 in 7 Medicare beneficiaries have switched coverage in the past two years, according to a new article featuring data from the Commonwealth Fund 2024 Value of Medicare Survey, conducted by SSRS.

The study was conducted primarily on the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. Additional interviews were completed by telephone using a dual-frame RDD landline and cell phone sample, with an oversampling of listed landline and cell numbers flagged as age 65 and older. Contact us to learn more about the SSRS Opinion Panel.