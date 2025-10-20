A growing share of Americans are using artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT. But chatbots have not become a regular source of news for most Americans.

About one-in-ten U.S. adults say they get news often (2%) or sometimes (7%) from AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini. An additional 16% do so rarely, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. Most Americans (75%) say they never get news this way.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis as part of an ongoing exploration of the impact of artificial intelligence on society, including on the news and information environment.

To understand the views of the American public, we surveyed 5,153 U.S. adults from Aug. 18 to 24, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the methodology.