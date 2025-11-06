Today, nearly identical shares of Republicans and Democrats say they are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life – 50% and 51%, respectively, according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted in June.

Pew Research Center did this analysis to understand Americans’ views of artificial intelligence (AI), including their opinions about effectively regulating its use.

For the opening section of this analysis, we surveyed 5,023 adults from June 9 to 15, 2025. The second section of the analysis is based on a survey of 3,605 adults from March 24 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in both surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for the opening section of this analysis, the topline, and the survey methodology. And here is the topline questionnaire and survey methodology for the second section.