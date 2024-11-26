Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) working-age adults are underinsured, meaning their health coverage doesn’t provide affordable access to care, according to the Commonwealth Fund’s 2024 Biennial Health Insurance Survey.

Conducted by SSRS using a robust, multi-frame approach—including an address-based sample (ABS), the SSRS Opinion Panel, and a prepaid cell sample targeting underrepresented populations—the survey highlights a critical issue: widespread underinsurance leaves millions vulnerable to high medical costs.

Notably, two-thirds of underinsured adults had coverage through an employer plan, underscoring how rising healthcare costs charged by providers to insurers and employers contribute to underinsurance.