As part of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month this December, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) has released the results of its second statewide impaired driving survey. The survey, conducted in August and September, builds on the CCA’s first survey in 2022 and captures Virginians’ attitudes and behaviors regarding cannabis use and driving. Its findings highlight both challenges and progress in the fight against impaired driving.

Key Findings

30% of Virginia drivers believe those who consume marijuana are usually safer drivers.

46% of marijuana users don’t always have a plan for a sober ride.

22% of Virginia drivers admit to driving high a few times a year or more.

34% of Virginia drivers have ridden as a passenger with a driver under the influence of marijuana.

These numbers remain unchanged or increased from 2022, highlighting the continued need for awareness and education.

View and download the full report.