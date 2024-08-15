Many people across the nation are watching the state of Arizona in the 2024 election. Arizona is considered a swing state in the Presidential contest between Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

The election comes at the end of a tumultuous year in Arizona, during which the state’s Supreme Court decided to reinstate a law from the Civil War era that would have outlawed all abortions with nearly no exceptions. After much public outrage at the ruling and debate within the state, the legislature passed a bill repealing the 1864 law which the governor signed, effectively nulling the state Supreme court decision. The status quo remains in place, and currently, abortion is legal up to 15 weeks’ gestation in Arizona. However, the state will have a ballot measure on abortion legality in this year’s election that, if passed, would make abortion legal in the state up to viability, generally considered around 24 weeks gestation (See Box).

This brief provides information about abortion experiences, awareness, and attitudes of Arizona women ages 18 to 49, based on findings from the 2024 KFF Women’s Health Survey, a nationally representative survey on health care issues, developed and analyzed by KFF, fielded from May 13 to June 18, 2024, before President Biden withdrew from the 2024 Presidential campaign.

Sampling, data collection, weighting, tabulation, and IRB approval by the University of Southern Maine’s Collaborative Institutional Review Board were managed by SSRS of Glenn Mills, Pennsylvania in collaboration with women’s health researchers at KFF. The national sample as well as the samples in Arizona and Florida were drawn from two nationally representative probability-based panels: the SSRS Opinion Panel and the Ipsos KnowledgePanel.