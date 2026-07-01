About eight-in-ten U.S. Catholics (78%) have a favorable view of Pope Leo XIV, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. That’s down slightly from summer 2025, when 84% of U.S. Catholics expressed a favorable opinion of the American-born pope.

This analysis includes findings from a survey of 9,750 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), including 1,848 Catholics. The survey was conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points for results based on the full sample of Catholic respondents.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses and the survey methodology.