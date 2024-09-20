The state of Texas continues to grow in size and diversity. Texas is the second most populous state in the nation and gained more new residents from July 2022 to July 2023 than any other state in the country.1 With this increase in population, the priorities and top issues in the state may experience a shift.

Episcopal Health Foundation and SSRS conducted the sixth wave of the Texas Health Tracking Survey with a representative sample of Texas adult residents from October 18 through December 19, 2023 to understand opinions on state health policy and issues surrounding health care access and affordability.